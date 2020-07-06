Russell A. Toy was born Oct. 19, 1947, on the family farm in East Franklin Township and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family on July 3, 2020.

Russell was a devoted husband, wonderful father, and beloved Pap. He retired after working 20 years for the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation.

An avid outdoorsman, elk hunting in Colorado was a favorite pursuit as well as having a long-standing passion for turkey hunting. Russ enjoyed fishing trips to Northern Quebec with friends and family. He also looked forward to trips with his wife and dear friends, The Cruise Gang, to the Caribbean and other destinations. He loved sharing the photos and the history of the places they visited.

Family camping trips to Hyner Run State Park over five decades provided memories for all his loved ones. Nature hikes, bear encounters and time spent around the campfire were all better because of him. Russell loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Simply known as Pap he was the chief storyteller and creator of adventures for all the children.

Russell's favorite thing was being with his wife and best friend, Sandi, whether traveling the world, wintering in Arizona, hiking the national parks, or sitting on a swing on the back porch. They were together through every facet of life for 55 years. There was no where else he'd rather be.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents Frank M. and Dorothy Toy; three brothers: Truman, Everett, and Samuel Toy; and three sisters: Emogene Walls, Charlotte Yount and Dorothy Mae Toy.

He was survived by his wife Sandi (Frick) Toy; children: Amy (Brian) Walters, Tim (Sandy) Toy, and Heather (Brian) Lash; grandchildren: Arielle (Jonathan) Cummins, Brynna (Barry) Lane, Joe Toy, Lucas Lash and Breezlyn Lash; great grandchildren: Gage Roberts, Rieley Lane, Ellison Cummins, Tripp Lane and Beckett Cummins.

Family and friends will be welcomed at a funeral service for Russell at 10 a.m. on July 8, 2020, at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville. Burial will follow the service at Montgomeryville Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Russell's honor to First Church of God 13374 US Route 422 Kittanning, PA 16201.