Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Russell Charles "Rusty" Dill

Russell Charles "Rusty" Dill Obituary

Russell "Rusty" Charles Dill, 63, of Kittanning, passed away naturally on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, while hunting on his property.

He was born on April 23, 1956, to Charles and Constance (Sefton) Dill in Kittanning.

Rusty worked 36 years as a Surface Mine Inspector for DEP. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and was an avid conservationist.

Rusty enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to his camp in Benezette, and spending time with his family.

He graduated from Shannock Valley High School in 1974 and from IUP in 1978.

Rusty is survived by his wife, Lisa Waite; a son, Merrill

R. Dill of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Holly A. (Fred) Laird of Ford City; and stepsons, Michael and Collin Waite of Punxsutawney.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Dill.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc. 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, PA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the funeral home with Jeff Fear, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com

