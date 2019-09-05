Home

Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Apollo United Presbyterian Church
401 First St.
Apollo, PA
Russell D. "Boots" Kness


1935 - 2019
Russell D. "Boots" Kness Obituary

Russell D. "Boots" Kness, 84, of Cabot, formerly of Kiskiminetas Township, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Concordia Personal Care in Cabot.

He was born Friday, Aug. 23, 1935, in Apollo, the son of the late Kenneth M. and Twila G. Aker Kness.

He was a member of the Mason's Kiski Lodge and Apollo Elks.

Boots was a former member of Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, Spring Church, and he now attended the United Presbyterian Church in Apollo. As an elder, one of his greatest accomplishments was helping to build Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church.

He was an avid reader, reading any and all materials he could get his hands on.

Russell is survived by his wife, Ellen Jane Coleman Kness; one sister, Martha Bortz and her husband, Ed; and a brother-in-law, Donald Coleman and his wife, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Lee Kness, and two brothers, Wayne and Reed Kness.

Family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5-7 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo, with the Rev. Lea Austin officiating and Messenger Ralph Kilgore, Jr. Interment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, 717 Highland Ave., Apollo.

