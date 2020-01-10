Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Semanovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. (Bosco) Semanovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. (Bosco) Semanovich Obituary

Ruth A. (Bosco) Semanovich, 60, formerly of Rural Valley and DuBois, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Ruth was the beloved mother of Jennifer (Joseph) Johnson, Nicholas (Becky) Bosco and Jade Semanovich; grandmother of Joseph Johnson, Jr., Devon Johnson, Alivia Johnson and Molly Allen; great-grandmother of Marley Johnson; sister of Diane (Mark) Kaplon, Linda Bosco, Joseph (Susie) Bosco and James Bosco.

Ruth was active in the past with the Auxiliaries of the Sykesville American Legion and the Sykesville Eagles. She assisted in many projects benefiting the children of Sykesville/ Reynoldsville Schools and the area residents. Friends and family remember Ruth as selflessly giving her time and resources into helping others. She also loved spending time and laughing with friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to offset funeral costs. Friends will be received in the William F. Gross Funeral Home, Ltd., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, PA 15235, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -