Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
View Map
More Obituaries for Ruth Verner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Verner


1931 - 2019
Ruth A. Verner Obituary

Ruth A. Verner, 88, of Rural Valley, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 5, 1931, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of Charles W. and Edith B. (Blystone) Kaufman.

Ruth lived in the area all her life and attended Hilltop Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and in her spare time enjoyed gardening. Ruth will be remembered for having a true servant's heart and for always helping others when asked or needed.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Randy W. Verner and wife, Jackie, of Elderton; daughters, Kathy A. Graham and husband, Allan, of Ford City, Nancy A. Wolfe, of Elderton, and Beverly J. Ramer and husband, Mark, of Kittanning; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 57 years, Reed H. "Barney" Verner, who passed away Aug. 22, 2013; a son, Terry L. Verner; granddaughter, Ashley M. Ramer; brothers: Glenn, Roy, Miles and Kenneth Kaufman and a sister, Virginia Slease.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring Ruth's life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Donald Billman officiating.

Burial will follow in Whitesburg Presbyterian Cemetery, Kittanning.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ruth's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

