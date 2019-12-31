|
Ruth A. Verner, 88, of Rural Valley, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 5, 1931, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of Charles W. and Edith B. (Blystone) Kaufman.
Ruth lived in the area all her life and attended Hilltop Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and in her spare time enjoyed gardening. Ruth will be remembered for having a true servant's heart and for always helping others when asked or needed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Randy W. Verner and wife, Jackie, of Elderton; daughters, Kathy A. Graham and husband, Allan, of Ford City, Nancy A. Wolfe, of Elderton, and Beverly J. Ramer and husband, Mark, of Kittanning; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 57 years, Reed H. "Barney" Verner, who passed away Aug. 22, 2013; a son, Terry L. Verner; granddaughter, Ashley M. Ramer; brothers: Glenn, Roy, Miles and Kenneth Kaufman and a sister, Virginia Slease.
Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring Ruth's life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Donald Billman officiating.
Burial will follow in Whitesburg Presbyterian Cemetery, Kittanning.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ruth's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.