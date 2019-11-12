|
Ruth Francis (Wiles) Fair, 86, of East Brady, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Quality Life Services Sugar Creek .
She was born on Oct. 9, 1933, in East Brady, to the late James and Viola (Waite) Wiles.
Ruth was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora.
She was a housewife, box factory worker, Dr. Sotos' office cleaner and she was proud of her role as an original owner of Country Paradise Park. She loved country and gospel music. Ruth collected hobby horses, enjoyed bingo and casinos, loved helping others and cared for family members who had short and long term diagnosis. She was a loving caring person who spoke to acquaintances and strangers alike. She opened her door to all.
Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory, her caregiver, longtime companion and brother-in-law, Donald "Duck" Fair, of East Brady; daughters, Helen (Norm) Haslup, of Lansdale, Pa., and Shirley (Durrell) Moyer, of New Cumberland, Pa.; sons, David Fair, of East Brady, and Dennis (Donna) Fair, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers, Bob Wiles, of Warren, Pa., and Elmer Wiles, of Philadelphia; niece, Susan (George) Bowser, of Butler, Pa.; nephew, Edward (Debbie) Fair, of Lake Alfred, Fla.; caregiver and niece, Rita (Dan) Winger, of Butler, Pa.; nephews, Dean (Crystal) Fair, of Meadville, Pa. and Johnny (Karen) Fair, of Baker, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Fair; twin sister, Ruby Fair; daughter in-law, Patsy Fair; sistersin law, Joel and Becky Wiles; a great-granddaughter, Gianna Lynne Horvolt; and a greatniece, Jessica Fair.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in St. Paul's Community Church, Chicora, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Jensen officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora. Family suggests that memorial contributions be made to either: of Greater Pennsylvania, 3544 N. Progress Ave. Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110; Quality Life Services Sugarcreek, 120 Lakeside Drive, Worthington, PA 16262; Sugarcreek Ambulance Service, 2030 St. Route 268, East Brady, PA 16028; or Three Rivers Hospice, 1195 Jacks Run Road, North Versailles, PA 15137. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.