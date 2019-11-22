|
Ruth L. Shankel of Kittanning, passed away at the age of 98 on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
Mrs. Shankel was born Feb. 27, 1921, to Turney and Edith Crytzer. She was a lifetime resident of Kittanning, and graduated from Kittanning High School in 1938. She worked during World War II at the Kittanning Leather Co. but was then a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Vickie Wain and husband, J. Richard Wain, of Kittanning, and her beloved grandson, Christopher R. Wain, of Johnstown. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ruth always enjoyed cooking large meals, was an expert baker who loved entertaining her family and friends. A guest never left Ruth's home without enjoying a great meal or delicious dessert and coffee. She was an accomplished seamstress and tailor, as well as, an expert in knitting and crocheting, crewel embroidery, counted cross stitch and needle point projects. Many friends and family were gifted with her beautiful afghans, sweaters or other hand crafted items.
Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandson, Chris. They enjoyed a very close and loving relationship.
An avid reader, Ruth was a regular visitor for many years to the Kittanning Public Library. She kept a list of all the books she read and was known to read up to four books a week. She read and studied her Bible daily and read through the entire Bible many times. She also enjoyed mowing grass and meticulously taking care of her home.
As a 70-year member of the Union Avenue Methodist Church, Ruth taught many years in the primary department and also taught vacation Bible school most years. Later she became the teacher for the King's Daughters Sunday school class and then was the Adult Sunday school teacher until she was nearing age 95. Ruth also served on the Kitchen Committee for the church for many years. She is also a 52-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Kittanning Chapter No. 277.
Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clester L. Shankel, to whom she was married Feb. 3, 1943, and who passed away on May 8, 1991, after 48 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Merle, Melvin and Fred Crytzer; and sisters: Berneda Wolfe, Mona Crytzer and Janet Kordes.
She will be lovingly remembered for her strong Christian faith, as a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. She will also be remembered as a faithful friend to many.
Friends and family will receive friends from 12:30-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, where an Eastern Star service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home with the Rev. Deb Kociban and the Rev. Melissa Daniel co-officiating. Memorials may be sent in Ruth's honor to Union Avenue Methodist Church, 421 Union Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201 or the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Ruth's family would like to thank Jennifer Luffey and the girls of the Rivercliff Terrace Annex, Tim and Erin Graham and the girls from Heritage Meadows and the VNA Hospice of Butler, for the excellent and loving care that Mrs. Shankel received from them at their respective homes. It was so very appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ruth's family, or to view a video tribute honoring her life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.