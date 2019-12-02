|
Ruth M. Miller, 92, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Andrews Village in Indiana.
Ruth was born July 30, 1927, in Hawthorn, to Ira T. and Faye (Reitz) Swyers.
Ruth was self-employed and the owner of Miller's Variety in Dayton. She attended the First Assembly of God in Punxsutawney, and was a member of the Dayton American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to spend her winters in Florida, and was a member of the Red Hats of Lakeland, Fla. Ruth enjoyed tending to her garden, especially her flowers. She liked to play bingo and do word searches. She will be best remembered for the love she showed her family.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Ed Miller and friend, Mary Sofsky, of Berlin Center, Ohio; a daughter, Pennie J. Enterline and Bradley Neal, of Rural Valley; five grandchildren: Ronda, Kim, Mona, Joey and wife, Jennifer and Mikey and wife, Allia; 10 great-grandchildren: Brian, Jason, Jake, Emily, Kelsie, Joey, Brady, Ava, Sophia and Wyatt; two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Connie; sisters-in-law, Alberta Kirkpatrick and Ruby Swyers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Allen Miller, whom she married on Dec. 25, 1947, and who passed away on Nov. 22, 2003; two brothers, John Swyers and Ted Swyers; and two sisters, Annie Doverspike and Patsy Miller.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, an open house will be held for friends and family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pennie's home. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 East Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring Ruth's life at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Golembiowski officiating. Interment will be in the Mateer Cemetery in Boggs Township, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to St. Andrews Friends of the Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Arrangements are handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ruth's family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.