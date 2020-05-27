Ruth S. Minteer, 96, of Altoona, Fla., died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Donald Minteer; and parents, Roy Henry Somers and Bertha Herold Somers.Ruth is survived by two sons, William J. Minteer (wife Patrice), of Knoxville, Tenn., and Robert J. Minteer (wife Patricia), of Cary, N.C.; sister, Mary Ann Crawshaw, of Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren, Caitlin M. Cook (husband Chris), of Cary, N.C. and James B. Lee, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Nolan Cook, of Cary, N.C.Ruth graduated Butler High School and worked as an optometrist assistant in Butler for many years. She and her husband lived in Worthington, until both retired in the central Florida area. Ruth was an amazing cook, loved to play card games and was active in both Cub and Boy Scouts, while her sons were growing up in western Pennsylvania.Private arrangements are entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Tavares, Fla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store