Sally A. Seal, 82, of Butler, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born on July 26, 1937, to the late Harry and Evelyn (Bowser) Roudybush.
Sally formerly taught school in Michigan, and Butler, before retiring as a social worker.
She was a long-time member of the Worthington Baptist Church and was also a member of the Butler Doll Club. She liked traveling, crossword puzzles, playing Sudoku, reading and being with people.
Sally leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 25 years, Orval Seal; children, Beth Fridley (Kerry), of Sissonville, W. Va., and Brian Seal, of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren: Dylan and Tyler Seal and Steven and Kevin Fridley; two great- grandchildren, Madison and Ryleigh; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Minear.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Worthington Baptist Church, 327 Ross St., Worthington, until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Barry Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery. F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home of Worthington, is handling the arrangements. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.