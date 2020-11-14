Sally "Ann" (Vicini) Aites, 82, of Butler, traveled home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

She was born in Margaret, Pa., on Aug. 7, 1938, to the late Ernest and Rosa (Ferocioli) Vicini.

She was the mother of Patty Wilson, Linda Fry, Stanley and Scott Aites; grandmother of Tammy, Gregory, Eric, Tiffany, Jimmy, Jenny and Tanner, and great-grandchildren.

Sweet is your memory, precious your name, deep in our hearts, you will always remain.

Ann retired from Moonlight Mushroom farm, where she loved everything mushroom and had the best recipes, from farm grown to forged in the woods. No one was more generous and kind hearted, giving of anything she had to anyone in need. Her life touched and changed many.

There is no death in remembrance, remember me and I will always be with you.

Gigi will be missed by many, especially Sophia, Addison and Cameron whom were blessed with many special moments together.

I will hold you in my heart until I hold you again in heaven.

As for grandma's wishes, there will be no services. She wanted everyone to pray their own farewells in their own special ways.

Truly, truly, I say unto you, whoever hears my word and believes in him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement but passes from death to life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.