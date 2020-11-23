1/
Sally (Ion) Collar
Sally (Ion) Collar, 67, of Cowansville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home.

A daughter of the late Leroy and Gladys (Krantz) Ion, she was born May 31, 1953, in Kittanning.

Sally had a green thumb and loved her flowers and cactus plants and watching birds.

She enjoyed spending time with her niece, Cheryl Lemmon, and her best friend, Tracy Gingrich.

Sally was a member of the American Legion 325 in Cowansville and Brush Valley Brethren Church in Adrian.

Survivors include her daughter, Moe (David) Hicks, of East Brady; grandson, Mathew Collar (Cori); brothers, Clair (Linda) Ion, of Kittanning, Eugene Ion, of Sharon, and David (Kay) Ion, of Ohio; sisters, Joan A. Lemmon, of East Brady, Linda (Chuck) Gaggini, of Mercer; Mary (Gino) Judge, of Sherrett, and Jean (Greg) Rupp, of Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by a sister, Margret Simmer; brother, Richard Ion; and son, Michael.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
