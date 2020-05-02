Sally Dowling Lasher, 82, of Applewold, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Premier Health Center with her family by her side.Born on Dec. 10, 1937, she was the daughter of Walter Jennings "Jinx" and Sarah (Niceley) Dowling who preceded her in death as well as her brother, Walter F. Dowling. Sally is survived by her sister, Dodie Kirkwood and her loving and dedicated husband, Donald Lasher; six children: Earl (Darlene) John, of Applewold, Robert John and Jerry John, of Cowansville, Hope (Tarrie) French, of North Carolina, Rodger (Kati) John, of Kittanning and Faith Ann Hidalgo, of NuMine; step-children, Eric Lasher and Tami (William) Kennedy; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.Sally was a lifelong resident of the area and Episcopalian by faith. Her life revolved around her family. As a mother of six, she never tired of caring for others. She was a loving, attentive mother and her grandchildren adored her. She was always available with a hug or positive words of wisdom.She looked forward to winters at their home in Florida, and loved their trips to Cancun. Sally was treasured by many and will be greatly missed.In memory of Sally Dowling Lasher, donations can be made to Premier Health Center, 265 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.Services were handled by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.



