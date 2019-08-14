|
Sally J. Shultz, 59, of Sugarcreek Township, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in her home.
She was born Jan. 15, 1960, in Kittanning.
She was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and had worked as a bookkeeper for IDL Worldwide in East Butler. Sally was a member of Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, Ford City. She enjoyed reading, gardening, collecting records, hiking, traveling, and camping.
Sally is survived by her father, Merle McKelvey, of Ford Cliff; her husband, Tracy Shultz, of Sugarcreek Township; her son, Liam Bugelholl, of Portland, Ore.; her daughter, Kelly Hooper, of Portland, Ore.; and her beloved dogs, Lucky and Micky.
She was preceded in death by mother, Sally (Bryan) McKelvey; a brother, Bryan McKelvey; and a sister, Margaret McKelvey.
Her family will greet relatives and friends at Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, Ford City, on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brenda Summerville Schall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226. Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.