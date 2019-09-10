|
Samuel J. Toy, 59, of Worthington, died on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.
He was born on April 11, 1960, in Kittanning, to Kenneth "Bud" and Mayburn (Stevens) Toy.
Sam previously worked for Yockey's Furniture in Worthington, and Wetsel Seed in Kittanning. He was currently employed with Merakey.
He attended Worthington Presbyterian Church and was director of Burnt Ridge Bow & Gun Club. Sam also was also a member of the Worthington Golf League.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, laughing, and having picnics. He also enjoyed his favorite four-legged friend, Emma.
In addition to his mother, Mayburn Toy, Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Pamela S. (Crawford) Toy; son, Bradley J. Toy; daughter, Linda J. Crawford; brothers, Eric (Dana) Toy, of Kittanning and Andrew Toy, of Ford City; sister, Mary (Tim Smith) Toy, of Ford City; three nephews with whom he had a special bond with: Andrew Gaiser, Ryan Gaiser, and Hunter Toy; and his dear cousin, Vonnie Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth "Bud" Toy.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 197 Linton St., Worthington, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating. A funeral luncheon will follow at the American Legion in Worthington. The family would like to extend a special heart felt thank you to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center and the ACMH 3C staff for the exceptional care they gave to Sam. Arrangements have been entrusted to the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com.