Samuel Kenneth Walter, 69, of Templeton, died on Monday Sept. 30, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.
He was born on May 27, 1950, in Kittanning, to Kenneth and the late Mary Louise (John) Walter.
Sam was a pipeliner who loved his dogs: Cujo, Puddles and Chippy. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, flea markets and junkyards.
Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Kenneth Walter; sister, Karen (Mike) Cogley; brother, David Walter; wife, Florence Walter; five children: Curtis, Sam, Jr., Mary, Sam and Jennifer; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Walter.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, Inc., 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Burial will follow in Cochran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201 to help offset funeral expenses. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.