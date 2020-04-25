|
Samuel M. "Sammy" Buffone, 74, of Rural Valley, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1945, to Samuel F. and Adeline (Talleri) Buffone in Sagamore.
Sammy worked as a carpenter in the Laborer's Union. He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro. He was a Vietnam veteran. Sammy enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved having breakfast and coffee with his buddies at the Butler Coffee Shop.
Sammy is survived by his two brothers, Joseph (Linda) Buffone and Dennis (Chris) Buffone, all of Rural Valley; three sisters: Donna (Robert) Polinsky, of Rural Valley,
Debbie (Larry) Rupp, of North Carolina and Tina (Jason) Zaczyk, of Ebensburg; sister-in-law, Dana Buffone, of Chicago, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Douglas Buffone.
As per COVID-19 regulations, all services will be held privately. There will be a funeral service with full military honors at a later date. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.