Samuel W. Flick
Samuel W. Flick, 79, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 24, 2020.

He was born in April 1941 in Cowansville, Sugarcreek Township to J. Arthur and Ruth E. (Parker) Flick.

Sam retired from Eljer Plumbingware where he was a caster for 34 years. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, sitting on the back porch watching the "tweets" and going to camp to mow grass and helping his daughter work at camp.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diann Flick; son Christopher (Paula) Flick; daughter Michelle (Jon) Hickman; three grandsons - Neil and Cole Hickman, and Hunter Flick; two brothers - Harvey Flick of Salem, Ohio, and Walter Flick of Cowansville, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters - Majorie Oliver of Maple Heights, Ohio, Betty Craft of Kittanning, Mary L. Flick of Ernest, Pa.; and one granddaughter, Margaret "Maggie" Hickman.

The family and Samuel Flick held private viewing on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Kittanning. Burial followed in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
