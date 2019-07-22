Sandra Lee (Logan) Sims, 69, of Worthington, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, peacefully at home with her family.

Sandy was married to the late Mark R. Sims, her beloved husband of 38 years, who preceded her in death on June 25, 2013.

She is survived by her two children: daughter, Bobbi Lee (Sims) Johns (late husband, Brett), of Worthington, and son, Jason Sims (wife, Brooke), of Slate Lick; and five grandchildren: Gabrielle Sims (Jeffrey Kendall), Jason Sims (wife, Brittany), Brettlyn Johns, Jaden Sims, and Maeleigh Sims; and two great-grandchildren: Axyl Kendall, and Jeffrey Kendall, Jr.; four siblings: late Herman Logan, Robert Logan, John Logan (wife, Laura), and Judith Henkel (husband, Shawn); nieces: Shawna and Taylor Henkel, Samantha and Alyssa Logan.

She worked for Moonlight Mushrooms and as a rehab tech at various locations. She was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her family, riding the Harley with her husband, and attending all her grandkids sporting events.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Herman W. Logan and Elizabeth M. (Lucovich) Logan; husband, Mark R. Sims; brother, Herman (Butch) W. Logan, Jr.; and son-in law, Brett A. Johns.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.