Sara Agnes Young
1933 - 2020
Sara Agnes Young, 86, of Grand Haven, Mich., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Robbinswood Assisted Living. She was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Kaylor, Pa., to Joseph and Elizabeth Downs Olcus.Sara married Richard Henry Young on June 4, 1955, in Bradys Bend, Pa. He preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2007.Sara grew up and lived in East Brady, Pa., before moving to Grand Haven, Mich. She poured her heart and energy into the lives of her son, husband, family and friends. Sara was known for her kindness, warmth and engaging personality. She enjoyed reading, taking walks and spending time with her family. Sara is lovingly remembered and survived by her son, Philip (Simone) Young, of Grand Haven, Mich.; grandson, Maximilian, of Grand Haven, Mich.; sister, Cathy (Wilson) Downing, of East Brady, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sisters: Bonita Zaccari, Margaret Nichols and Bessie Chemelli; and brothers, John T. Olcus, Robert J. Olcus.Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bradys Bend, Pa., at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady.To view or express condolences, please visit: Buechele- FuneralHome.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
(724) 526-3111
