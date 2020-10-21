Sarah "Sally" Catherine (McDowell) Johns, 80, of Leechburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born June 1, 1940, in Armstrong County, a daughter of the late Aubrey Dunmire and Agnes (Mc- Dowell) Dunmire.

Sally worked as a seamstress for Big River Manufacturing. She was a member of Brush Valley Brethren Church in Adrian. She enjoyed camping and taking care of her cats.

Survivors include her brother, Rich McDowell; nieces: Loretta Claypoole, Christine McDowell and Maria McDowell; nephews: Joseph Claypoole, Aubrey Claypoole, Rick McDowell, Elmer McDowell and Rick Johns; and great-nephews, Freddie Johns and Tyler McGinnis. Also surviving is the Lide (Gauker) Toy family.

In addition to her mother and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Johns; grandparents, Elmer and Lide Bell Lewis, who raised her; a sister, Linda Knotts and her husband, Dick; six aunts; and six uncles.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Sue Foster offi- ciating.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Interment will be in Brush Valley Brethren Church Cemetery in Adrian.

