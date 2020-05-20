Sarah Marie Geidel, 94, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.Born Saturday, March 13, 1926, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Annie Sefton Hill.She was the owner/operator of her own beauty salon until her retirement in 1972, and later worked at Nell's Grocery Store in Carlisle.Sarah was a member of the Christian Life Community Church in Newville.In her younger years, she taught Sunday school and always remained very active within the church.Sarah was a member and very active in the International Women Aglow Fellowship.She enjoyed reading, yard sales and cutting her grass, and loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by one daughter, Paula Jo Geidel, of New Bloomfield; one son, Virgil E. (wife Karen) Geidel, of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren: Joshua P. (wife Brittney) Geidel, of Dillsburg, Kaila E. (husband Travis) Nolen, of Boiling Springs, Colin P. Sweeney, unknown address and Katlyn N. Geidel and her (fiancé Tom DeJulia, Jr.), of Chambersburg; six great- grandchildren: Landen Geidel, Connor Geidel, Peytyn Nolen, Bryson Geidel, Allyana Nolen and Samantha Nolen; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Paul E. Geidel, who died May 5, 1997; one son, Barry Geidel, who died in 1965; son in-law, Timothy Ward, who died Jan. 29, 2020; two brothers; and two sisters.A private graveside service will be held in North Middleton Church of God Cemetery, Carlisle, with the Rev. Steve Gibb and the Rev. Kurt Kimmel officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Life Community Church, 3151 Ritner Highway, Newville, PA 17241.Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 20, 2020.