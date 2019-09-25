|
|
Sarajune Schue Owen, 74, of Edisto Island, S.C., wife of Mark H. Owen entered into eternal rest Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Edisto Island at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.
Sarajune was born June 24, 1945, in Warsaw, Ind., daughter of the late Russell R. Schue and Maida Melchior
Schue. She graduated in 1963, from John Adams High School in South Bend, Ind., and attended Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn. Sarajune then studied ballet at the Royal Academy of Dance. She also taught dance for 30 years with the Van Meter School of Dance. She danced with the Van Meter School of Dance and the successor companies Maryville-Alcoa Civic Ballet and Appalachian Ballet Company. She was a nature lover and steadfast volunteer at Botany Bay Wildlife Management Area. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
She is survived by her husband, Mark H. Owen, of Edisto Island, S.C.; brothers-inlaw, Stephen B. Owen (Kay), of Templeton, and James H. Owen (Mindy), of Kittanning; several nephews; numerous grandnephews and grandnieces; and her beloved dog "Katie Rose."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Roper Cancer Center, 2085 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston, S.C. 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.