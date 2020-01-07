|
Scott Alexander Heilman, 87, of Ford City, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by family at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Jan. 1, 1933, to Laird and Edna (Jordan) Heilman in Wick City (Kittanning).
A 1951 graduate of Kittanning High School, where he participated in football and basketball. He also played baseball for the Rockville Gang.
From 1951-1955, he served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class and was stationed in several areas, including Germany and North Africa.
He married Anna Marie (Beck) Heilman on July 15, 1955.
In 1957, he graduated from the Pittsburgh Art Institute with a degree in Interior Design.
Scott was employed by the United States Postal Service in Kittanning, as a postal carrier for 35 years, retiring in 1990.
A faithful member of the United Rockville Lutheran Church, he served as councilman, financial secretary and choir member.
A member of the Armstrong Masonic Lodge No. 239 of Freeport, he served as Past Master of the Valley of New Castle Consistory in 1972.
He enjoyed being a member in the PFL Fantasy Football League with his sons-in-law and grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Marie (Beck) Heilman, whom he married July 15, 1955; children: Cheryl Young, of Ford City, Colleen (Paul) Wolsonovich, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Valerie (Joe) Smerick, of Ford City; grandchildren: Alissa (Brett) Hixson, Eric (Echo) Young, Casey, Dylan and Jenna Wolsonovich, Ryan, Jordan and Emma Smerick; great-grandsons, Beckett and Lincoln Hixson and Elliot Young; and brother, Leonard Heilman, of Lincoln, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Klingensmith; son-in-law, Randy Young; his parents; brother, Doyle Heilman; and sister, Edna Mae Butz.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the United Rockville Lutheran Church until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating. Interment will be in the Rockville Lutheran Cemetery.