|
Shawna Marie (Mechling) Breghenti, 35, of Kittanning, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born Feb. 1, 1984, in Kittanning to Kelly and Sue (Nichols) Mechling.
After graduation from Kittanning High School in 2002, Shawna went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in nursing and became a clinician in the recovery room at St. Margaret's Hospital. She was loved by her co-workers who became some of her closest friends.
On Sept. 6, 2008, she married her love, Joel Breghenti and they welcomed sons Jack in 2010 and Luke in 2012. Shawna's whole world was about her boys. She most enjoyed cheering them on at all of their sporting events. She was an incredible mother and absolutely adored her boys. On of her favorite places to go with her family was the Outer Banks. They shared many fond, fun times there together. Shawna also loved their sweet dog, Charlie and enjoyed snuggling with him.
Shawna remained positive and strong in her faith in the Lord throughout her journey. She often reminded family and friends, "God is good". She was always such an inspiration to so many yet so humble. Full of kindness and grace, the world was a better place with Shawna in it. Her smile lit up the room and brought joy to all around her.
While we are all going to miss her shining light, we have peace knowing she is healed and dancing in Heaven pain free with Jesus surrounded by her family and her buddy, Uncle "Skinny".
She is survived by her loving husband, Joel Breghenti and her precious boys, Jack and Luke; father and mother, Kelly and Sue (Nichols) Mechling of Kittanning; brother, Jared (Allison) Mechling of Kittanning; nephew, Cayden Mechling; niece, Chole Armstrong; uncle, Dirk Mechling; uncle, Jack Mechling; Uncle Steve and aunt Danna Mechling; cousins Zak, Max and Emma Mechling; father-in-law and mother-in-law Don and Patty Breghenti; sister-in-law, Brandy (Kevin) Fester; brotherin law, JP (Joyce) Breghenti; sister-in-law, Anna Salsgiver; niece, Clara Salsgiver; and best friends, Brittany and David
Pore and family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jack and Connie (Atwood) Mechling; maternal grandparents, Hudson and ValGene Nichols; and uncle Doug "Skinny" Mechling.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A viewing at the church will be held 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, before the service at 11 a.m. at Kittanning Free Methodist Church, 2339 Freeport Road, Kittanning, with Pastor States officiating. Interment will be private.
