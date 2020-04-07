Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Shelby Jean (Doverspike) Bowser

Shelby Jean (Doverspike) Bowser Obituary

Shelby Jean (Doverspike) Bowser, 81, passed away April 5, 2020, at the family farm in Worthington.

She was born Jan. 24, 1939, to David and Edith (Spence) Doverspike in Boggs Township.

She graduated from Dayton High School in 1956.

She worked at Rupp's Appliances in Kittanning after graduation, then worked at Farmer's Bank in Kittanning until 1976.

Following that, she stayed home to raise her two daughters and work the family farm with her husband, Don.

Shelby was very involved in Franklin Union Baptist Church, and the church community.

She helped in the nursery for many years, and served on many committees until 2019, when she got sick.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Worthington Carnival in the hamburger stand, and working Renshaw Farms Pumpkin Fest.

Shelby also helped with Girl Scouts and 4H when her girls were young.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, gardening, quilting, helping others and being with her girlfriends.

She is survived by her husband Donald R. Bowser, whom she married on Oct. 3, 1975; daughter Jenifer (Jon) Bevington; daughter Cindy (Cliff) Brison; grandchildren Damaris Bevington, Brett, Luke, and Jermiah Brison; sister Shirley Doverspike; and sisterin law Shirley Williamson, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents David & Edith Doverspike; brothers Russell (Dorothy) Doverspike, John (Alberta) Doverspike, Glenn (Eleanor) Doverspike, Wilford (Charlotte) Doverspike; and brother-in-law Ralph Williamson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington is assisting the Bowser family with private services and interment in Franklin Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

