Shelby Jean (Doverspike) Bowser, 81, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the family farm in Worthington.

She was born Jan. 24, 1939, to David and Edith (Spence) Doverspike in Boggs Township.

She graduated from Dayton High School in 1956. She worked at Rupp's Appliances in Kittanning, after graduation then worked at Farmer's Bank in Kittanning, until 1976. Following that she stayed home to raise her two daughters and work the family farm with her husband, Don.

Shelby was very involved in Franklin Union Baptist Church and the church community. She helped in the nursery for many years and served on many committees until 2019, when she got sick. She enjoyed volunteering at the Worthington Carnival in the hamburger stand and working at the Renshaw Farms Pumpkin Fest. Shelby also helped with Girl Scouts and 4H, when her girls were young.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, gardening, quilting, helping others and being with her girlfriends.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Bowser, whom she married on Oct. 3, 1975; daughter, Jenifer (Jon) Bevington, daughter, Cindy (Cliff) Brison; grandchildren: Damaris Bevington, Brett, Luke and Jermiah Brison; sister, Shirley Doverspike; and sister-in-law, Shirley Williamson; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Edith Doverspike; brothers: Russell (Dorothy) Doverspike, John (Alberta) Doverspike, Glenn (Eleanor) Doverspike and Wilford (Charlotte) Doverspike; and brother-inlaw, Ralph Williamson.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Franklin Union Baptist Church in Worthington, with Pastor Scott Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Franklin Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box Drawer E, Worthington, PA 16262. Arrangements are under the care of the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.