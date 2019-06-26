Sheldon Floyd Flick, 69, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, with his family by his side, in ACMH Hospital, after battling cancer.

Born Jan. 29, 1950, he was a son the late Floyd and Violet Mae (Connor) Flick.

He was employed by Eljer Plumbingware, Ford City. Sheldon was a member of The Church of God in Kittanning, and he had a strong faith and love for the Lord. He enjoyed attending church and spending time with his family. He loved and collected old model cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Sheldon is survived by his brother, the Rev. Wendell Flick and his wife, Joan, of Ford Cliff; a niece, Sharon Flick, of Ford Cliff; and numerous cousins.

Friends will be welcomed from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Friday with Pastor Allen Ion officiating. Interment in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.