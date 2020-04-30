|
Sherri Lynne (Frick) Freiters, 57, of Parker, formerly of Ford City, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1962, in Kittanning, to the late Beatrice Sacik Frick and Joseph Frick. She married her husband, Barry Freiters on Sept. 5, 1998.
Sherri graduated from Ford City High School in 1980, and earned her Diploma in Nursing from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1982. She later earned her Bachelor's degree from Penn State in 2004. She was the Clinical Manager of the Cardiac Cath Lab at ACMH Hospital. Sherri was a dedicated Catholic and was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Church. She also was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to car shows, visiting casinos and spending time with her family and multitude of friends. Her and her mom loved going on cruises.
She was a wonderful daughter to her parents. Sherri would travel afar just to attend a wedding, shower, baptism or anything else that was family or friend oriented.
Sherri took pride in her work and was dedicated to nursing for 38 years.
In addition to her husband of 21 years, Barry Freiters, Sherri is survived by her father, Joseph Frick; brother, Robert (Debbie) Frick as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elaine Freiters.
She was a pet parent to her pups, Finn and Rocky.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Sacik Frick; a brother, Michael Frick; and a niece, Angela Frick as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Her mother-in-law and father in-law, Lou and Virginia Freiters also preceded her in death.
A private viewing will take place on Friday at Mantini Funeral Home in Ford City.
A memorial service in celebration of Sherri's life will be planned at a future date.