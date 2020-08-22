1/
Shirley A. (Trithart) Toy
1936 - 2020
Shirley A. (Trithart) Toy, 84, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at home.

She was born April 23, 1936, in Kittanning, to the late Clark and Mary (Slagle) Trithart. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a housewife. Shirley was a member of the Kittanning Church of God and she enjoyed sewing, baking and crafts.

She is survived by her husband, David E. Toy, of Kittanning; five daughters: Susan E. (Tim) Laird, of Kittanning, Cheryl L. (Rodger) Smith, of Marion Center, Cindy L. (Jim) Harmon, of Kittanning, Nancy J. (Dale) Schmidt, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Sherry (Mike) Mahaffey, of Spring Church; two sons Keith D. Toy, of Kittanning and David S. (Mary) Toy, of Mayport, Pa.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother Ralph (Nancy Jo) Trithart, of Kittanning. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores; and brother, Edgar.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastors Robert Grimm and Richard Molgaard will officiate. Per the governor's orders and following CDC guidelines, all people attending will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
