Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Shirley Ann (Brown) Campbell

Shirley Ann (Brown) Campbell Obituary

Shirley Ann (Brown) Campbell, 77, of Kittanning, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born July 7, 1942, in Kittanning, to the late C. Lester Brown and Thelma Mae (Cravener) Rosenberger.

Shirley worked as a seamstress at Big River Manufacturing, at Farmer's Bank and most recently as a caregiver for the elderly. She was a member of the Alliance Church in Kittanning. She also was a member of the Over the Hill Gang and various pool and bowling leagues.

Shirley was very passionate about going to yard sales and Tupperware. She was the Judge of Elections for Kittanning Township. Shirley also loved collecting stuff for the Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center; she loved to take care of the vets.

She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Campbell, of Kittanning, they have been together for 57 years; son, Lester R. (Peggy) Wolfe, of Kittanning; son, Bryan R. (Anne) Campbell, of Chicora; granddaughter, Jenny Wolfe; granddaughter, Mandy Wrighter; granddaughter, Breana Brink; granddaughter, Kendra Coover; granddaughter, Sidney Rose; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; sister, Cindy Lou (Bill) Swank, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Ralph Rosenberger; sister, Rosella Wagner; and Cody Brink, who was like a grandson to her.

Friends will be received on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Mark Patz officiating.

Interment will be the Cowan Cemetery.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

