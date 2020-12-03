1/
Shirley Ann (Farester) Lukehart
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Ann (Farester) Lukehart, 78, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1942, in Ford City, to the late Peary F., Sr. and Lucille (Binder) Farester.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of the area and former owner of Lukehart Oil, Inc., where she retired from.

She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

She enjoyed spending time with her kids and granddaughters, riding her scooter to Kittanning Park to feed the ducks and working on her ancestry.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Tracie and James Daugherty, of Kittanning; son, Doug and Michele Lukehart, of Adrian; son, Tim Lukehart and fianceé, Megan Summers, of Cranberry, Pa.; son, Mark and Michelle Lukehart, of Kittanning; granddaughters: Lily and Nadia Lukehart, of Kittanning, and Lainee Summers; two sisters, Joyce Smith of Surprise, Ariz., and Alison Farester, of Kittanning; and three brothers: Peary "Butch" Farester, of Dayton, Richard "Ric" Farester, of Ford City and Frank and Kami Farester, of Ford City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Lukehart who passed away Dec. 24, 1984; father, Peary F. Farester, Sr., who passed away June 11, 1998; mother, Lucille Farester, who passed away Nov. 8, 2009; and brother, John Farester, who passed away Aug. 21, 2014.

A private funeral service will be held by the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved