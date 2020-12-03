Shirley Ann (Farester) Lukehart, 78, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1942, in Ford City, to the late Peary F., Sr. and Lucille (Binder) Farester.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of the area and former owner of Lukehart Oil, Inc., where she retired from.

She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

She enjoyed spending time with her kids and granddaughters, riding her scooter to Kittanning Park to feed the ducks and working on her ancestry.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Tracie and James Daugherty, of Kittanning; son, Doug and Michele Lukehart, of Adrian; son, Tim Lukehart and fianceé, Megan Summers, of Cranberry, Pa.; son, Mark and Michelle Lukehart, of Kittanning; granddaughters: Lily and Nadia Lukehart, of Kittanning, and Lainee Summers; two sisters, Joyce Smith of Surprise, Ariz., and Alison Farester, of Kittanning; and three brothers: Peary "Butch" Farester, of Dayton, Richard "Ric" Farester, of Ford City and Frank and Kami Farester, of Ford City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Lukehart who passed away Dec. 24, 1984; father, Peary F. Farester, Sr., who passed away June 11, 1998; mother, Lucille Farester, who passed away Nov. 8, 2009; and brother, John Farester, who passed away Aug. 21, 2014.

A private funeral service will be held by the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.