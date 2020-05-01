Shirley Ann Tague (Bennett), of Armstrong and Westmoreland counties died peacefully at 88 years-old in her eldest daughter's home in Cape Cod, Mass., on Monday, April 27, 2020.Born in Monessen, Pa., and raised in Kittanning, Pa., Shirley is survived by her five children: Susan Kantor Boston, Mass., Terry Tague (Debbie) Sarver, Pa., John Tague (Linda) Freeport, Pa., Nancy Lasseter (John) Sonoma, Calif. and Marian Altmire North Apollo, Pa.; 12 grandchildren: Joey, Wesley, Emily, Andrea, Jonathan, Bryan, Bennett, Corey, Jocelyn, Paul, Samuel and Jackson; and four great-grandchildren: Penelope, Andrew, Axxel and Carmella. She is also the godmother of nieces: Ellen Duris, Anita John Aiello, Cheryl Bennett, Diane Falsetti and Jocelyn Tague.After graduating from Kittanning High School, Shirley put herself through Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a teaching degree in 1954.She taught in elementary schools throughout Armstrong County for more than 25 years.On Aug. 7, 1954, she married John Tague, of Ford City, Pa. They remained together for 59 years until his passing in 2013.A long-time resident of North Apollo and Freeport, Pa., Shirley was extremely dedicated to her community by serving as a Trustee of the Apollo Memorial Library, Founder and President of the Greater Kiski Valley YMCA, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and Treasurer, Spiritual Leader and volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society where she was instrumental in founding the St. Vincent de Paul donation store in Apollo and helping many families throughout Apollo and the Kiski Valley.She and John owned and operated the Valarena Roller Rink, Metco Supply, Inc. and the Jet Spray Car Wash.Shirley enjoyed playing bridge with friends and her dear sister-in-law Ruth Falsetti of Oakmont, Pa.She spent summers boating and relaxing with her family on the Allegheny River where they lived for many years at River Forest.She and John were regular patrons of The Central Restaurant in Apollo where they reveled in sharing stories and laughs with local friends. In addition to her deep dedication to her family, Shirley traveled the world with John and they were often joined by her sister-in-law, Betty, and husband, Joe Duris, of San Diego, Calif., creating many cherished memories of vacations together.Shirley will be put to rest alongside her beloved husband John at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, Pa., in a private family service.A public Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Apollo, Pa.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to one of two local chapters of the St. Vincent de Paul (payee), and mailed in care of St. James the Greater, 109 Owens View, Apollo, PA 15613, or, in care of St. Mary's Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229.Donations to St. Vincent de Paul can also be made by phone at 724 845-1163, or online at svdpgreensburg.org/ donate/donate/-- please designate one of the two local chapters under the "Campaign" section (St. James the Greater in Apollo, PA, or St. Mary's Church in Freeport, PA.).To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 1, 2020.