Shirley Ann Wilson, 86, of Worthington, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the Orchards of Saxonburg.
Born Dec., 29, 1933, in Clinton Township, Pa., she was the daughter of Chester E. Brewer and Kathryn Mc- Call Brewer.
Shirley graduated from Winfield High School in 1952. She married her husband, Donald R. Wilson, on July 23, 1954, celebrating 65 years of marriage on July 23, 2019. She was a member of Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and living and working on the family farm.
Surviving are her husband, Donald R. Wilson; three daughters, N. LuAnn (Robert) Stull of Saxonburg, daughter, Lesa Boyd of Freeport, and Lara (Doug) Shields of Worthington; three grandsons, Ryan (Samantha) Boyd, Ethan Boyd and James Stull; one great-granddaughter, Ella; four step-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren; and her best friends, cousin Donna Lee Tasker and Maxine Wetzel.
She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister Betty Lou.
Private services were held and interment was held in Slate Lick Cemetery.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc., in Saxonburg, were entrusted with arrangements. Fpr more information, visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.