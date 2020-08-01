1/
Shirley Dawn (DeLong) Rigatti
1933 - 2020
Shirley Dawn (DeLong) Rigatti, 86, of Kittanning, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home.

She was born Nov. 17, 1933, at home in Clearfield, Pa., to the late Harry and Geneva (Clawges) DeLong.

She retired from the Tipton Children's Home and was a member of the Kittanning Church of Christ, where she enjoyed helping with Bible studies.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Lorrie (Frank) Ridenour, of Kittanning, and Robin (Patrick) Gutherie, of Kittanning; three sons: Jeffrey (Judy Kamnendiner), of Kittanning, Louis, II (Stacey) Rigatti, of Kittanning and Charles (Sherri) Roberts, of Tipton, Okla.; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Christine (David) Newell, of Fort Mill, S.C. and Vista (Clyde) Hepburn, of Missoula, Mont.; sisterin law, Beverly DeLong, of DuBois; sister-in-law, Patricia Pinchock, of DuBois; sisterin law, Sue Strohm, of Du- Bois; brother-in-law, James Penrose, of Fairfax, Va.; and sister-in-law, Janet Scribe, of Connecticut.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Rigatti, I; son, James Rigatti; daughter, Jill Rigatti; daughter-inlaw, Julie Rigatti; her parents, Harry and Geneva DeLong; father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Elliot and Edith Penrose; brother, Jack DeLong; sister, Margorie Nupp; and brothers in-law, Paul Pinchock, Bill Penrose, Ralph Nupp and Andy Scribe.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Kittanning Church of Christ, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Dr. Larry Krause officiating. Per the governor's orders and following CDC guidelines, all people attending will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to the Tipton Children's Home, P.O. Box 370, Tipton, OK 73570 or Search of the Lord's Way in Edmond, OK.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
