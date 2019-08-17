Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rumbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Rumbaugh


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Rumbaugh Obituary

Shirley E. Rumbaugh, 84, of Rural Valley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1935, to Charles and Molly (McCullough) Travis in Nu- Mine.

She was a member of Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church in Rural Valley.

Shirley is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Rumbaugh, who died July 17, 2013; brother, Kenneth Travis, two half brothers, Sylvester and Stanley Travis; and five sisters, Ida V. Roberts, Violet Smith, Lettie Campbell, Betty Lou Lamison, and Geneva Murray.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Burial will take place in the Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now