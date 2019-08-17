|
Shirley E. Rumbaugh, 84, of Rural Valley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1935, to Charles and Molly (McCullough) Travis in Nu- Mine.
She was a member of Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church in Rural Valley.
Shirley is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Rumbaugh, who died July 17, 2013; brother, Kenneth Travis, two half brothers, Sylvester and Stanley Travis; and five sisters, Ida V. Roberts, Violet Smith, Lettie Campbell, Betty Lou Lamison, and Geneva Murray.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Burial will take place in the Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.