Shirley Jane Bowser, 80, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sligo.
Born Jan. 31, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Verda (Troup) Holben.
Prior to retirement, Shirley was a licensed practical nurse having worked at Clarion Hospital, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the office of Dr. William McNeal.
A woman strong in her Christian faith, Shirley attended Cornerstone Assembly of God and Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, and loved reading the Bible and attending Bible study at the YMCA. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed working Sudoku and word search puzzles, crocheting, fishing and camping at the Slippery Rock Campground.
She is survived by two sons, David Thompson, of Clarion, and Richard Todd Bowser (Theresa), of Allentown; two daughters, Sharon Thompson, of Clarion, and Tammy Kemery (Ron), of Rimersburg; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Fred Holben (Lucy), of Brookville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Millard Lee Thompson, Jr.; her second husband, Richard E. "Dick" Bowser; a son, Dennis Thompson; a brother, James Holben; and two sisters, Verda Wyant and Anna Jean Hartle.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the . To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.