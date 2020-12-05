Shirley Jean (Campbell) Grantz, 73, of Brookville, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Du- Bois, Pa.

She was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late William Henry and Wilda Violet (Toy) Campbell and was a lifelong resident of the Kittanning, and Brookville areas.

She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Homewood Baptist Church and Forest Area Baptist Church. Shirley was an incredibly loving, giving and efficient nurse. She loved to travel and enjoyed learning about any subject. She liked spending time laughing and joking with family and friends. While she loved all of her family, her passion was playing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her son, Nelson Grantz, Jr., of Cannelton, Ind.; daughters: Robin Boyer, of Brookville, and Wilda Grantz, of Knox; sisters: Barb Cornman, Nancy Hooks and Judy Smith, all of Kittanning, and Janice Barrett, of Florida; brother, Robert Campbell, of Kittanning; eight grandchildren: Megan Denny, Christopher Boyer, Nelson Grantz, III, Kevin Allshouse, Jr., Tonya Boyer, Shawn Allshouse, Matthew Boyer and Johnny Shearer; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Paul Grantz, Sr.; brother, William Campbell,

Jr.; sister, Vallie Slider; daughter, Crystal Allshouse; and son-inlaw, John Shearer.

Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, Pa., with Pastor David Jett, Jr. officiating.

Guests attending are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/health safety protocols.

Interment will be in Homewood Baptist Church Cemetery.

For those unable to attend because they are feeling ill or at a higher risk due to underlying health issues, condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com.