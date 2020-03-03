|
Shirley M. Woodside, 83, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 16, 1936, in Tarentum, the daughter of John Joseph Altmeyer, Sr., and Mae Edna (Rea) Altmeyer.
Shirley was a resident of the Kittanning area, since she was 5 years old and was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church of Brick Church.
For 48 years, she worked as a school bus driver, for Shriver Bus Co.
Shirley enjoyed quilting and knitting and made many keepsakes for her family.
Her family and friends will always remember her sweet and loving spirit.
Shirley will be greatly missed by her son, Alan D. Woodside and wife, Wendy, of Ford City; daughter, Marcia L. Miller and husband, Darrell, of Fremont, Ohio; granddaughters: Sandy Yurick and husband, Ben, Kate Annaballi and husband, Jeff, Carrie Willis and husband, Brennan, Laura Hafner and husband, Rollin, and Amy Payton and husband, Dana; great-grandchildren: Spencer and Preston Yurick, Audrina Annaballi, Ethan and Owen Payton and Caroline and Elizah Hafner; brother, John J. Altmeyer and wife, Linda, of Kittanning; and sisters, Marie L. Reesman and husband, Robert, of Kittanning, and Diana L. Herbst and husband, Ronald, of Hamburg.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Howard Clair Woodside, whom she married Jan. 21, 1953, and who died Sept. 4, 2017; brother, William E. "Bill" Altmeyer; and sister, Sandy Lee Altmeyer.
A private family service was held in her memory, followed by interment in Brick Church Cemetery, Ford City.
