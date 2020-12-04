Shirley Mae Kester, 80, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Bethany Place, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1940, to Gurnie and Pearl (Kelley) Husk in Waynesburg, Pa.

Shirley worked as a registered nurse at ACMH Hospital and VNA, before her retirement. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana, where she was part of the Bible study. Shirley enjoyed working around her flower gardens, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Isaac.

Shirley is survived by her son, Christian (Barbara) Kester, of Clymer; grandson, Isaac Kester, of Clymer; brother, James (Catherine) Husk, of Washington; sister-in-law, Darletta Husk, of Aliquippa; two nieces, Rayma Rutledge and Debbie Lundgren; and three nephews: Jimmy, John and Joe Husk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Edward Kester, who died Aug. 18, 2001; and brother, Raymond Husk.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, Pa. Funeral services will be immediately following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Golden officiating.

Burial will take place in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Memorials in Shirley's honor are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701. www.carsonboyer.com.