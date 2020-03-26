Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Shirley Piersanti


1934 - 2020
Shirley Piersanti Obituary

Shirley Piersanti, 85, of Ford City, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Cadogan, to Dario and Veronica Sidora Parisi.

Shirley was employed by Alltel for 25 years.

She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Church and was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include her husband, Angelo Piersanti; daughters, Antoinette Mc- Ginnis, of Ford City, Mary Ann and Mark Sirochman, of Winchester, Va. and Tina Piersanti, of Las Vegas, Nev.; son, Angelo Piersanti, of of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren: Mark Cippel, Elisa Prazenica, Anna Carpenter and Kathryn Sirochman; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Brinley Cippel; and brothers, Carl and Bernice Parisi, of Cowansville and Robert and Dee Parisi, of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Dolores Sporny, Loretta Cook and Geraldine Kijowski.

Private services were held at Christ, Prince of Peace Church with Father Alan Polczynski officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

