Sophia E. Buriak
Sophia E. Buriak, 91, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Dec. 28, 1928, in Ford City, to Joseph Jacob and Valeria Ziajka Krukar.

She was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church and was married on Sept. 3, 1950.

Sophia enjoyed cooking, baking, making banana bread, cabbage rolls and soups for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed making Matzo Ball soup for Father John. She liked playing bingo, working at the church making pirohi. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Sophia loved to watch westerns especially John Wayne. She enjoyed going for rides and shopping with her good friend, Ann "Hunka." Sophia was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include daughters: Elaine and Joseph Badac, of Kittanning, Denise and Dave McIntyre, of Apollo and Laura and Steve Shilling, of Kittanning; a son, Frederick and Linda Buriak, of Ford City; 10 grandchildren: Lori (Sam) Gutherie, Alan and (Dr. Jessica) Buriak, Kristen (Mike) Bracken, Emily Buriak and (boyfriend, Rocco), Matthew (Rachel) Badac, Brian (Katie) Badac, Mark and (Yana) Vertkin-Klingensmith, Sara Klingensmith, Ryan and Connor Shilling; 16 great-grandchildren: Lily, Lila, Owen and Noah Gutherie, Landon, Logan, Liam, Benjamin and Jackson Badac; Sophia, Amelia, Ethan and Eliijah Buriak; and Michael, Faye and June Bracken; sisters, Katherine Mastrodonato, of Ohio and Isabelle Magaro, of Florida; and a brother, Pete and Patricia Krukar, of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Buriak, Sr., who passed away Jan. 26, 2011; sisters: Helen Klingensmith, Estelle Yovanno, Frances Shampay and Mary Frykman; brothers: John "Red" Krukar, Michael "Rusty" Krukar, Joseph "Oscar" Krukar; and a granddaughter, Anna Marie Buriak.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a Parastas service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Service of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 514 Ninth St., Ford City, with Father John Gribik officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery in Manor Township.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
