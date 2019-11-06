|
Stanley J. Schrecengost, 75, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in his residence.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late Norris and Mable (Whitesell) Schrecengost.
Stan was the owner and operator of Kittanning Coal Testing Lab.
He was a member of the Kittanning Men's Club and a lifetime member of the Kittanning Elks.
He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Stan leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Judy Schrecengost; son, Dave (Diane) Schrecengost, of Kittanning; three grandsons: Brock, Brayden and Camden Schrecengost.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli Schrecengost.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.
Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.