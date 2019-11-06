Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Schrecengost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Schrecengost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley J. Schrecengost Obituary

Stanley J. Schrecengost, 75, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in his residence.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late Norris and Mable (Whitesell) Schrecengost.

Stan was the owner and operator of Kittanning Coal Testing Lab.

He was a member of the Kittanning Men's Club and a lifetime member of the Kittanning Elks.

He enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Stan leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Judy Schrecengost; son, Dave (Diane) Schrecengost, of Kittanning; three grandsons: Brock, Brayden and Camden Schrecengost.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli Schrecengost.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.

Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -