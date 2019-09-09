|
Stanley Merle Graff, 66, of Kittanning, born Sept. 30, 1952, the son of Merle D. and Clara "Puz" Graff of Rural Valley, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Stan enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, trapping, farming, and racing with family and friends.
He was a member of Burnt Ridge Bow & Gun Club. Stan worked at Bill Bells, Pullman Standard/Trinity, and MetPlas.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen (Craft) Graff; two daughters, Carmela (William) Boyer, and Trina (Paul) Kozuch; grandchildren, Elysia (Christopher) Schreckengost, Destiny Kozuch (deceased), Paul Kozuch, Jr., and Kurtis Boyer; a great-grandchild, Christopher Schreckengost, Jr.; and a brother, Delbert Graff.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, Pa.
Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com