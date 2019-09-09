Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Stanley Merle Graff


1952 - 2019
Stanley Merle Graff Obituary

Stanley Merle Graff, 66, of Kittanning, born Sept. 30, 1952, the son of Merle D. and Clara "Puz" Graff of Rural Valley, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Stan enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, trapping, farming, and racing with family and friends.

He was a member of Burnt Ridge Bow & Gun Club. Stan worked at Bill Bells, Pullman Standard/Trinity, and MetPlas.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen (Craft) Graff; two daughters, Carmela (William) Boyer, and Trina (Paul) Kozuch; grandchildren, Elysia (Christopher) Schreckengost, Destiny Kozuch (deceased), Paul Kozuch, Jr., and Kurtis Boyer; a great-grandchild, Christopher Schreckengost, Jr.; and a brother, Delbert Graff.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, Pa.

Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com

