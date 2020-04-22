Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Stephen E. "Shickie" Shick

Stephen E. "Shickie" Shick Obituary

Stephen E. "Shickie" Shick, 60, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1959, to Fred and Hilda Belle (Smith) Shick in Kittanning.

Shickie worked as a cement finisher for Rural Valley Construction for 38 years.

Shickie is survived by his mother, of Dayton; son, Jerad (Sarah) Shick, of Monrovia, Md.; daughter, Racheal (Nick) Kulick, of New Market, Md.; daughter, Katie (Stephen) Johnson, of Altoona, Pa.; sister, Stacy (Wayne) Rosenberger, of Rural Valley; eight grandchildren; and his companion, Maureen Hulings, of Knox.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred E. Shick, his brother, Tim Shick.

As per COVID-19 regulations, all services will be held privately.

Burial will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/ boyer.com.

