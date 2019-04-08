Stephen Richard Haasch, 75, of Applewold, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Heritage Hospice of New Kensington. Steve was born April 30, 1943, in Payette, Idaho, to the late Don and Barbara Haasch. He grew up in Boise, Idaho. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, and Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill., where he met his wife, Virginia. They were married Aug. 19, 1967. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, and then attended Baptist Bible College in Clarks Summit, Pa., graduating in 1974. He the loved the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, and served Him faithfully throughout the years. After working a year at Lake Ann Camp near Traverse City, Mich., he pastored churches in Saginaw, Mich., Weston, Mich., and Jackson, Mich., where the Lord called him into church planting. After spending some time in Kittanning while on deputation, the family moved to Citrus Springs, Fla., to work with Baptist Church Planters and started Grace Baptist Church. They stayed for 15 years and then went to Brockport, N.Y., to assist in another church plant in Hamlin, N.Y., for four years. After being in Brockport, they moved back to Kittanning and worked alongside the Rev. Daniel Kaminski at Grace Baptist Church, where he had been a member for 13 years. He also spent several years working on the campuses of Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, having Bible studies with the students. Besides serving at the church, Steve was active in the Armstrong County GOP, where he enjoyed his may friends. He was also a piano tuner in the area, and will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; his son, Robert Haasch of Tempe, Ariz.; his daughter, Anne (Kraig) Elliot of Perry, Mich.; 13 grandchildren plus one in Heaven; his two sisters, Dianne (Jim) Freeman of Nezperce, Idaho, and Gay (Lee) Adams of Yuma, Ariz.; and a sister-inlaw, Carol (Roger) Miller of Three Rivers, Mich. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and three cousins. Visitation will be held at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Daniel Kaminski will be officiating. Burial will be at the Slate Lick Cemetery in Slate Lick. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church, Kittanning, or to Heritage Hospice, New Kensington. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.