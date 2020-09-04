Steve J. Vacula, Jr., 71, of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Kittanning, to Steve and Violet "Tootie" Rahack Vacula.

Steve was retired from St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Freeport.

He was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, Cadogan.

Steve enjoyed working on cars, shooting pool, watching wrestling, woodworking and spending time his family.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Julian Vacula, whom he married Sept. 28, 1967; a daughter, Tracy and Douglas Jack, of Kittanning; a son, Mike, of Kittanning; six grandchildren: Bobbi and Adrian Boyer; Hayden Vacula, Tyler Jack, Jesse Jack, Kirsten Jack and Corissa Jack; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Aspyn; and sister, Helen Bowser, of Ford City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Guardian Angel Cemetery.