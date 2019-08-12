Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Parish
718 4th Ave.
Ford City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Revay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Beth Revay


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Beth Revay Obituary

Susan Beth Revay, 55, of Kittanning, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

Born Feb. 12, 1964, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Geno Revay and Elizabeth Davis.

Susan attended St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She is survived by her companion, Greg Yount; a daughter, Bethany Lynn Templeton and fiancé Steven Bruner; a son, Robert Joseph Revay of Wall; a stepson, Richard Slee of Oil City; several grandchildren, Nolan Daniels, Harmony Ridinger, Jennea Ridinger, Liam Bruner, Suzanne Bruner and Steven Bruner II; and several brothers, Steven and Kristine Revay of Ford City, Ethan and Darcie Revay of Tucson, Ariz., and Paul and Jay Revay of Ford City.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 6th Ave., Ford City.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, 718 4th Ave., Ford City.

Susan will be interred at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now