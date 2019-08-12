|
Susan Beth Revay, 55, of Kittanning, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 12, 1964, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Geno Revay and Elizabeth Davis.
Susan attended St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She is survived by her companion, Greg Yount; a daughter, Bethany Lynn Templeton and fiancé Steven Bruner; a son, Robert Joseph Revay of Wall; a stepson, Richard Slee of Oil City; several grandchildren, Nolan Daniels, Harmony Ridinger, Jennea Ridinger, Liam Bruner, Suzanne Bruner and Steven Bruner II; and several brothers, Steven and Kristine Revay of Ford City, Ethan and Darcie Revay of Tucson, Ariz., and Paul and Jay Revay of Ford City.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 6th Ave., Ford City.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, 718 4th Ave., Ford City.
Susan will be interred at Holy Trinity Cemetery.