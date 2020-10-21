Susan E. (Beck) Corbett, 67, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Armstrong County, to the late Arthur and Martha (Miller) Beck.

She was a lifelong resident of the area, and was the operations – facilities manager at PPG Industries.

Susan was a member of the Grace Brethren Church in West Kittanning.

She enjoyed camping, crafts and sewing. Christmas was her favorite holiday.

She is survived by her husband, Herman Corbett; daughter, Terri Smouse and her husband, Keith, of Kittanning; daughter, Jennifer Hika and Troy Caldwell, of Kittanning; grandson, Jordan Ford, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Carli Crawford and Kenny Moore, of Kittanning; grandson, Taylor Smouse, of Kittanning; great-granddaughter, Baylie Moore, of Kittanning; great-grandson, Nixon Moore, of Kittanning; and sister, Donna

(Jim) Minich, of Ford City.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Grace Brethren Church in West Kittanning, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Larry Edwards officiating.

Interment will be in West Glade Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's honor to the Grace Christian School.

Please visit www.snydercrissman.com.