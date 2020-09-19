1/
Susan Lois Bowser
1952 - 2020
Susan Lois Bowser, 68, of Worthington, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Jan. 27, 1952, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Lois (Taylor) Brown.

She was employed at Moonlight Mushroom Mines before working 17 years at ACMH Hospital in medical records.

Susan was a member of Brush Valley Brethren Church in Adrian. She was a self-described coffee snob and a "MacGyver" at heart; nothing was too big a challenge for Sue. Family, gardening, camping, sewing, reading, canning and the beach were her greatest loves. Her pups: "Sadie," "Louis" and "Macie" were never far from her side.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her husband of 53 years, Robert L. Bowser; daughters, Brenda (Doug) Gregory and Cheryl (John) Fauset; sons, Robb Bowser and Randy (Tabitha) Bowser; grandchildren: Kolby, Adam, Shayna, Kacey, Lauren, Tyler, Lucas and Camryn; great-granddaughter, Hadley; special sister, Margie; and sisters, Vernie and Nancy.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sue's honor to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
MAKE A DONATION
Memories & Condolences
